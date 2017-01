Hero to benefit from rural recovery first; like Maruti: LKP Sec

Automobile sales have taken a hit in December due to the demonetisation scheme that was implemented on November 9 across the country.Speaking on specific companies, Ashwin Patil of LKP Securities believe that Maruti Suzuki will see momentum returning in future with a line-up of new models. Maruti saw a 1 percent decline in sales in December.In two-wheelers, Bajaj has been performing better than other two-wheeler companies, he said. However, in the last two years, it has seen a decline in exports. Now, with demonetisation, domestic sales, too, are getting crippled.Patil said that if recovery happens, the first to benefit will be Hero Motocorp , which offers small ticket products.On Ashok Leyland , Patil said that a 9 percent fall in heavy commercial vehicles is heartening as the number was expected to be in the range of 15-20 percent.