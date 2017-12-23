App
Dec 21, 2017 09:16 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp unveils 3 new bikes in commuter segment

Through these new offerings, the company aims to further consolidate its position in the domestic motorcycle market, where it commands over 50 percent share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp today unveiled three new bikes, 125cc Super Splendor, 110cc Passion PRO and 110cc Passion XPRO, which will be launched in a phased manner starting next month.

Hero MotoCorp is a dominant player in the 100-125cc segment with its popular brands -- Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe, Glamour and Super Splendor.

"With the launch of new Passion PRO, Passion XPRO and Super Splendor, we are aiming to further consolidate our leadership in the 100-125cc segments," Hero MotoCorp's Head of Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said in a statement. The new bikes come with bold styling and more power while still retaining their product DNA and will surely be appreciated by the customers, he added.

Hero will be announcing the ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles at the time of the commencement of the products to the dealerships. "Over the recent past, we have strengthened our in-house product development capabilities at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT)," Hero MotoCorp Chief Technology Officer Markus Braunsperger said.

The company is also gearing up to launch multiple new exciting products across segments in the coming months, he added.

The hero had earlier announced to bring half a dozen new launches this fiscal. While the company showcased three new products today, it is expected to introduce its new premium motorcycles and scooters during the Auto Expo in February 2018. It also showcased X-Pulse – the Concept adventure bike – at EICMA in Milan last month.

