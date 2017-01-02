Jan 02, 2017, 09.35 PM | Source: PTI
Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) today reported 33.91 percent dip in its total sales in December 2016 at 3,30,202 units as against 4,99,665 units in the same month previous year.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Hero MotoCorp sales down 33.91% in December
Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) today reported 33.91 percent dip in its total sales in December 2016 at 3,30,202 units as against 4,99,665 units in the same month previous year.
|
The company said its three manufacturing facilities at Gurgaon, Neemrana and Haridwar were closed from December 26-31, 2016 on account of annual maintenance.
HMCL said it recorded its highest-ever sales in a calendar year in 2016 with a record 67,62,980 units of two-wheelers in January-December 2016 period.
It translated into a growth of 4.3 percent over the previous calendar year, 2015 when the company had sold 64,86,103 two-wheeler units, the company said in a statement.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sunil Munjal, Chairman of He
Hero MotoCorp is working on phasing out its 223cc
Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at A
Domestic institutional investors are still buying
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.