Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) today reported 33.91 percent dip in its total sales in December 2016 at 3,30,202 units as against 4,99,665 units in the same month previous year.
Jan 02, 2017, 09.35 PM | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp sales down 33.91% in December
Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) today reported 33.91 percent dip in its total sales in December 2016 at 3,30,202 units as against 4,99,665 units in the same month previous year.

The company said its three manufacturing facilities at Gurgaon, Neemrana and Haridwar were closed from December 26-31, 2016 on account of annual maintenance.

HMCL said it recorded its highest-ever sales in a calendar year in 2016 with a record 67,62,980 units of two-wheelers in January-December 2016 period.

It translated into a growth of 4.3 percent over the previous calendar year, 2015 when the company had sold 64,86,103 two-wheeler units, the company said in a statement.

