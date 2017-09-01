App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp records highest ever monthly sales in August

The company had sold 6,16,424 units in August 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp records highest ever monthly sales in August

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported its highest ever monthly sales at 6,78,797 units in August 2017, registering a growth of 10.11 percent over the corresponding month last year.

The company had sold 6,16,424 units in August 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Its previous highest monthly sales were in September 2016, when the company had sold 6,74,961 units.

"The high sales in August have ensued owing to the early arrival of the festival season this year," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp domestic sales in August stood at 6,61,490 units, while global business contributes 17,307 units.

The company's global business spans across 35 countries in Asia, Africa and South and Central America.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.