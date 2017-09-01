Hero MotoCorp records highest ever monthly sales in August

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported its highest ever monthly sales at 6,78,797 units in August 2017, registering a growth of 10.11 percent over the corresponding month last year.

The company had sold 6,16,424 units in August 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Its previous highest monthly sales were in September 2016, when the company had sold 6,74,961 units.

"The high sales in August have ensued owing to the early arrival of the festival season this year," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp domestic sales in August stood at 6,61,490 units, while global business contributes 17,307 units.

The company's global business spans across 35 countries in Asia, Africa and South and Central America.