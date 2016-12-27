Hero Moto plans Karizma phase-out by 2018 as sales dwindle

Hero MotoCorp is working on phasing out its 223cc motorcycle Karizma by 2018 and bringing out new models in a segment where the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers was among the pioneers but now has a negligible presence, according to a source familiar with the development.

“Karizma sales have been measely. The company wants to phase it out and launch new models in the segment in 2018,” the source told Moneycontrol.

This motorcycle -- which Hero sells in two variants -- Karizma and Karizma ZMR – sold only 289 units in April-November in the Indian market, giving Hero a market share of a mere 0.24 percent in the 200-250cc domestic segment that saw sales of 121,868 motorcycles.

"Your information is factually incorrect. Karizma is an iconic motorcycle with a loyal fan following and we will continue to strengthen this franchise with regular refreshes and upgrades. As stated earlier, we will keep consolidating our market leadership with new motorcycles and scooters with superior technology, value-added features and youthful aesthetics," Hero said in an e-mail response.

Karizma, the brand that replaced the popular CBZ, is Hero’s only offering in 200-250cc segment.

By comparison, Hero’s rival Bajaj Auto Ltd’s Pulsar 220 notched up sales of 64,829 units during April-November. Bajaj’s 220 cc Pulsar is the company’s only Pulsar model in that category, the same brand having other models in 150-200 cc category. Bajaj has more brands too, besides Pulsar, in the above 200 cc category.



The two Karizma variants are sold for around Rs 84,000 and Rs 110,000 respectively.

The 100-150 cc executive segment still forms the bulk of motorcycle sales in India. Hero itself sold 479,856 two-wheelers in November alone, most of that coming from motorcycles from its bread-and-butter 100-110cc stable.

The Delhi-based company hasn’t had similar success in the more premium segment that typically starts from Rs. 100,000 or 150cc.

It may be mentioned here that the price of a model isn’t always linked to its engine capacity -- so a lower engine capacity bike could go for a higher tag, depending on branding, its features and competition.

November sales of motorcycles in the Indian market came at 778,178 units while scooter sales clocked 388,692 units.