Jan 04, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI
Jan 04, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero Cycles to have 20 e-cycles in 3 months

The battery can be charged full in 4-5 hours using the 2A charger and can go up to 50 kilometre in one charge with speed limit of 25km/hour, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bicycle maker Hero Cycles today said it plans to launch 20 electric cycles by the end of this fiscal.

The company currently makes four electric pedal assisted bicycles (EPAC) range 'Lectro', priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 89,000.

Hero Cycles plans to consolidate its current EPAC range Lectro from four products to 20 by the end of this fiscal and is in talks with international technology companies to produce e-cycles in India, the company said.

The current range of Lectro cycles was initially launched in the European and UK market by the Hero acquired company Avocet and was introduced in India in December 2016.

