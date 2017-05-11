Hero confident of gaining share in scooters, stands pat by bike figures

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, said it will work towards growing its own pie in the burgeoning scooter market aided by new launches to take on the dominance of partner-turned-rival Honda.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call senior executives of Hero stated that scooters will continue to do well this year, too, riding on recovery in demand post demonetisation.

Ashok Bhasin, Head of Sales and Marketing, Hero Motocorp said, "[Our] scooters growth in FY18 would be higher than industry and it would lead to market share gain."

Hero presently has three scooters in its 24 model line-up. While these make up just 11 percent of its total monthly sales it pales in comparison to Honda which generates 67 percent of its sales from its scooters.

Hero’s share in the scooter segment stood at 11 percent by end of last month while Honda posted a share of 63 percent during the same month. TVS Motors’ share in scooters stood at 14 percent.

Scooter demand bucked the slowdown seen last year growing 11 percent to end the year with sales of 5.6 million units. In comparison, motorcycles grew by just 3.6 percent to 11.09 million units, according to data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

On the motorcycle front Hero executives did not offer as bright an outlook as they did for scooters. While the executives did mention that there has been a ‘strong double-digit’ recovery in sales at the retail level starting April, no outlook was given on the number of bike launches expected or the strategy to defend share in the bike segment.

"During the last six quarters there has been a disproportionately high focus on 125cc bikes. And that will grow further because 125cc sits in the sweet spot for the medium-term growth", added Bhasin.

Motorcycles have become a trouble area for Hero as the segment has seen growth stagnation since the past several years. Lower rural market off-take coupled with near saturation levels in the urban markets also hit by competition from scooters and motorcycles have been on a decline for the last several years.

Despite having 17 motorcycles in the line-up the Splendor alone makes up more than half of Hero’s total monthly sales. The bread and butter model has seen severe competition from Honda Activa after having been dethroned by the scooter last year to become the largest selling two-wheeler in India.

The Delhi-based company said it is ramping up its Halol, Gujarat-based plant to its full capacity from this month even as there was no clarity on the Andhra Pradesh plant which the company had spoken about in 2014.

When asked to provide a likely date for breaking ground on the Andhra Pradesh plant a senior Hero executive said, "[We] cannot commit a date on the Andhra (Pradesh) plant because it's is still in its early stages".

The company said yesterday that a capital expenditure of Rs 2500 crore will be made this year and next towards new product development, capacity enhancement, upgradation of existing plants and digitisation.