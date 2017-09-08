Here's why big businesses continue to stay away from West Bengal

Moneycontrol News

Although West Bengal's government has stepped up efforts to attract new businesses to the state, the businesses that are coming continue to be medium and small enterprises. Big businesses seem to simply exclude West Bengal from any of their expansion or investment plans.

If one takes a look at the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation's website, it would say a lot about why this is happening.

For starters, WBIDC has not published its annual report in at least two years. The last annual report available on its website is the one for FY13 and all the subsequent ones have either not been published or are not available in the public domain.

Also, the graph for industrial development in the state has not been updated since 2010-2011 on its website.

According to an investigation by the Economic Times, WBIDC had floated a tender for the publication of the 2015-2016 annual report on August 18 and had set the date for opening proposals on August 25.

Non-submission of annual reports could be penalized by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and the norms clearly state that WBIDC must submit its annual report to the state legislative assembly and publish it.

Although the contents of the 2015-2016 annual report are available at the state legislature's library, none of it has been uploaded or updated in the WBIDC website.

Senior officials at RoC said that some action against the WBIDC may be taken soon.

"It is not a conscious decision not to upload it on the website, neither these are hidden documents. The WBIDC has all the documents and anybody can collect them from our office," said Vandana Yadav, the Managing Director of WBIDC.

According to a senior auditor, WBIDC's last published annual report, the one for FY13, showed that the government had a financial stake of Rs 1,700 crore. Around Rs 182 crore had been borrowed from public sector banks and West Bengal Industrial Development Financial Corporation.

The report also revealed that WBIDC had invested more than Rs 800 crore in some companies.