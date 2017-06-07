Here's how much HUL MD and CEO Sanjiv Mehta pocketed in FY17

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Managing and CEO Sanjiv Mehta took home Rs 14.20 crore remuneration last fiscal, despite no increase in his salary from the previous year.

The company's CFO PB Balaji pocketed a salary of Rs 8.33 crore for the period under review, although he also did not get hike last fiscal. According to the company's Annual Report for 2016-17, the ratio of remuneration of Mehta to the median remuneration of employees stood at 138.44 percent and that of Balaji stood at 81.36 percent.

However, HUL Executive Director, Supply Chain Pradeep Banerjee and Executive Director, Legal & Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary Dev Bajpai received hikes of 8 percent each in their salaries and took home Rs 4.75 crore and Rs 4.69 crore respectively.

In the case of Banerjee and Bajpai, the ratio of remuneration to the median remuneration of employees was at 46.48 percent and 45.93 percent respectively.

Stating that the increase reflected the market practice, HUL said: "the remuneration paid during the year is as per the remuneration policy of the company." However, the percentage increase in the median remuneration of the company's employees for the financial year was 3.42 per cent only.

The company had 5,976 permanent employees on its roll as on March 31, 2017.

Average percentage increase made in the salaries of the employees other than the managerial personnel in FY2016-17 was 5.57 percent whereas the increase in the managerial remuneration was 3.1 percent.

The average increases every year is an outcome of the company's market competitiveness as against its peer group companies, the company said.