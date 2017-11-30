App
Nov 30, 2017 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at the 'most powerful car by Porsche' - a Rs 1.2 crore hatchback

The most powerful production vehicle by Porsche is a hatchback

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German Automaker Porsche just unveiled one of the most powerful production vehicles it has ever made, and it is a hatchback.

The car, part of the Porsche Panerama range, is itself rather divisive. Apart from the fact that it is very hard to ignore, the sports car by Porsche, that is actually the most powerful machine built by the carmaker so far, but also happens to be a hatchback at the same time.

car 5

Image Courtesy: Porsche 

related news

The car is called the Porsche Panerama Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, the name itself is a handful. It claims to be the most powerful one designed by Porsche so far, but is it so? Well, it packs in a 626 pound-feet of torque and manages to do so by using the four-litre V8 engine.

The all-wheel-drive car can also zoom to an insane 0 to 60 kmph in a matter of 3.2 seconds, which is not surprising for a hybrid by Porsche, and also clocks an impressive 192 mph of top speed on the track.

As far as the car’s pure electric range is concerned, it is 30 miles powered by a 14.1 kW battery pack, more than enough for short commutes without tapping into the gas engine. The battery can be charged in 2.4 to 6 hours depending on the kind of charger you are using.

car 8

Image Courtesy: Porsche

In an interview with CNBC, Porsche North America Manager Klaus Zellmer admitted that it sometimes competes and ends up losing to Tesla in the electric car race game. The Porsche Mission E is set to debut in 2019.

The suggested retail price, as per Porsche is USD 188,400 which comes to around Rs 1.2 crore.

Check out some of the pictures:

car 1

car 2

car 10

car 7

car interiori

car 6

All images courtesy: Porsche 

(Currency figures are in 1 USD= Rs 64.53)

tags #automobile #Business #Porsche Panarema

