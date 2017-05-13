Here is how Honda's India boss plans to take on Hero in its backyard

‘When will HMSI become number 1 in India?'. It's almost a ritual for this question to be put to all top Honda executives heading the fledgling two-wheeler division soon after they take over the India operations.

Without batting an eyelid, Minoru Kato, the newest head of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), quips, “It’s very difficult to be Number 1, Hero is very strong”.

Perhaps prepared for such a question, Kato was being modest because Honda knows its India targets well, especially given the rate at which it has grown in India. Honda grew by 10 percent while Hero grew by little under 1 percent. The race to the top is now reduced to a matter of a reverse countdown.

Secondly, Honda knows its arch-rival Hero Motocorp very well having jointly chased the domestic market for over two decades under the brand Hero Honda. Kato knows that to beat Hero, it needs to build muscle in the rural pockets where the market leader is a household name.

For the record, Honda was not very far behind from the market leader. In April, the gap was down to 12,500 units, the lowest since the two giants split in late 2010. So does that mean Honda will dethrone Hero this year itself?

For the current financial year, Honda is planning to sell 6 million units, clocking an ambitious jump of 1 million units from last year. Of this, 5.7 million (compared to 4.72 million units last year) will be sold in India and the balance will be exports. In comparison, Hero sold 6.48 million two-wheelers in India last year.

Even if Hero manages to match last year’s sales in this financial year, Honda will still fall short of beating the leader by nearly 800,000 units. Honda will need new factories if it is serious about beating Hero in its own backyard.

“If talking (about) total market volume based on the total population and rural area has big potential to increase, more than 12 million (is the market). But in that case how many new factories are necessary for us to invest in is another challenge”, argues Kato.

Honda currently has four plants (Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Rajasthan) with a cumulative capacity of 6.4 million. Last month, it announced an investment of Rs 1600 crore towards capacity addition and new products. The Honda headquarters in Japan is believed to be already thinking of adding new capacities to push volumes.

Honda also knows that tightening of regulations by the government (emission norms, safety requirements and vehicle ownership durations) will have an adverse impact on demand in the long run.

But Kato believes he has a good team on his hands – both at the production level as well as at the sales level – to take on challenges. “We need to monitor customer demand by area by model, day by day, then we can be more flexible our production plan to meet customer demand and then hopefully we can meet 6 million," said Kato.

Kato believes in teamwork. During his university years, rowing was his favourite sport and football -another team sport - was part of his childhood days. Unfortunately for him, he heads a company in a country which is crazy about only one sport - cricket.

But football and rowing aside, Kato admits he is finding ways to learn about Indian culture in between PowerPoint presentations, meetings with suppliers and dealer partners. When asked if there is something he likes about Indian culture Kato confesses, “I am sorry to say I am only 6 weeks in India and also (doing) many meetings in office. From now on I want to study Indian culture and be in a position the next time to answer your question”.

One visible part of the culture here is that Indians love the Activa – the gearless scooter made by Honda - so much so that more Activas were sold last year than the Hero Splendor. The Splendor has enjoyed an uninterrupted run for more than a decade as India’s largest selling two-wheeler brand.

But for it to beat Hero, Honda needs to reduce dependence on the Activa and Kato knows this even if this means pushing at the low-margin entry level bikes (100-110cc).

“As long as we have the sales and service network we need to prepare the full range from the affordable price to premium, otherwise our dealers cannot cover this area. The 100-110cc is going down (but) we need to continue to sell it as the entry model at the affordable price”, added Kato.