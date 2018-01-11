HealthAssure to invest $15 million to strengthen biz

HealthAssure, a health-tech platform, today said it will invest USD 15 million (over Rs 95 crore) over the next three years to strengthen its primary care network in the country.

Started in 2011, HealthAssure provides access to 3,100 primary care centres across 1,000 cities and connects insurers and corporates through its platform.

"We plan to invest USD 15 million over the next three years. This will go towards network enrichment, creation of more products, strengthening IT infrastructure and distribution," HealthAssure founder and CEO Varun Gera told PTI.

He added that by 2020, it expects to reach 2.5-3 million customers.

The company currently has serviced one million customers through their B2B model. It works with companies like Apollo Munich, Max Bupa, Cigna, ICICI Prudential, Royal Sundram, Loreal, FedEx, Deloitte, Max Life, among others.

Gera said the company, which has already hit profits, is also looking at exploring international markets.

"We are looking at entering the Middle East market within the next six months. We are also exploring markets like Hong Kong and Singapore," he added.

Gera said international business is expected to account for almost half of its business in the next 2-3 years.