App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

HealthAssure to invest $15 million to strengthen biz

Started in 2011, HealthAssure provides access to 3,100 primary care centres across 1,000 cities and connects insurers and corporates through its platform.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HealthAssure, a health-tech platform, today said it will invest USD 15 million (over Rs 95 crore) over the next three years to strengthen its primary care network in the country.

Started in 2011, HealthAssure provides access to 3,100 primary care centres across 1,000 cities and connects insurers and corporates through its platform.

"We plan to invest USD 15 million over the next three years. This will go towards network enrichment, creation of more products, strengthening IT infrastructure and distribution," HealthAssure founder and CEO Varun Gera told PTI.

He added that by 2020, it expects to reach 2.5-3 million customers.

The company currently has serviced one million customers through their B2B model. It works with companies like Apollo Munich, Max Bupa, Cigna, ICICI Prudential, Royal Sundram, Loreal, FedEx, Deloitte, Max Life, among others.

Gera said the company, which has already hit profits, is also looking at exploring international markets.

"We are looking at entering the Middle East market within the next six months. We are also exploring markets like Hong Kong and Singapore," he added.

Gera said international business is expected to account for almost half of its business in the next 2-3 years.

tags #Business #Current Affiairs #India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.