USFDA clarifies vaccinations are highly pure, have stopped childhood diseases

US drug regulator said on Friday that scientific evidence does not support a link between vaccination and autism or other developmental disorders.

The US FDA also clarified that advances in science and manufacturing have made vaccines safer.

“It is easier than in the past to be sure that vaccines are highly pure,” US FDA said on its website in its guidance titled Vaccines for Children - A Guide for Parents and Caregivers.

US FDA also went on add that the vaccines “represent only a minor stimulation of the infant immune system compared to the large number of potentially dangerous bacteria and viruses babies routinely encounter.”

“A new flurry of inaccurate stories regarding vaccines are making the rounds. Let me be clear, scientific evidence does not support a link between vaccination and autism,” said Scott Gottlieb, Commissioner of US FDA on Twitter handle.

Gottlieb added that vaccines have contributed to major reductions in many childhood diseases. “Polio & smallpox were eliminated in US due to effective vaccines,” Gottlieb said.

The statements by US FDA puts to rest of ongoing debate linking vaccination to autism bringing relief to vaccine companies and vaccine advocacy groups.

US President Donald Trump during his election campaign expressed support for the theory that vaccines can cause autism and called for tougher regulation on vaccines safety.

The statements of US FDA and its commissioner indicates Trump’s change of stance on vaccines. A study published in Lancet in 1998 by group led by Andrew Wakefield tried to link autism to measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which children typically receive at 12 months and again at 4 years of age.

That study has since been widely debunked, and numerous other studies have found no connection between autism and vaccines.

Also, public health groups say that the concerns raised on vaccine safety are overblown as the benefit of vaccination in prevention of infectious disease far outweigh any other healthcare solution.