Under cost pressure, Abbott to urge NPPA to allow withdrawal of stents again

Moneycontrol News

Abbott may refile application to withdraw its coronary stent products Alpine and Absorb from Indian market with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), after its plea to remove the two products was rejected by Indian drug price regulator.

“We continue to engage with relevant stakeholders on the right time to file the requisite applications, per due process,” Abbott said in an email interview to Moneycontrol.

“Following the NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority) price ceiling decision we have examined and re-examined whether there is a sustainable way to make available in India two of Abbott's latest stent technologies, the Alpine drug eluting stent and the Absorb dissolving stent. Considering their higher manufacturing costs and other associated costs, we have determined it is not sustainable, and we have applied to the NPPA to withdraw these two stents,” Abbott said.

Abbott said that the company continues to supply Alpine and Absorb stents while the government reviews its application. “There is no shortage of Abbott stents,” it added.

Abbott said only a very small percentage of patients in India receive Alpine and Absorb.

Last week, Indian drug regulator NPPA rejected applications filed by Abbott and Medtronics to withdraw their stent products from market technical grounds.

NPPA in its order said that the companies cannot pull their stents from the market abruptly as the government has invoked its powers under Para 3 of the Drugs Prices Control Order, 2013 and directed the company to maintain uninterrupted supplies of all its coronary stents including BVS or bio-reabsorbable for six months from the date of the order.

NPPA has asked Abbott and Medtronic to resubmit its request two weeks before the expiry of the Para 3 restrictions, which are currently in operation.

Abbott which is dominant player in Indian coronary stent market, sells Alpine and Absorb stents, in addition to its affordable stents under Xience series.

The company said it has no intention to pull these stents off the market.

“Abbott will continue to make available all other Xience coronary stent products, which are considered the worldwide gold standard in stent technology. There is no shortage of Xience stents and they continue to remain available within the ceiling price set by the NPPA order of February 13, 2017,” the company said.

NPPA had on February 16 issued a notification capping coronary stent prices. It capped the prices of bare metal stent at Rs 7,260 and drug-eluting stent (DES) and biodegradable stents at Rs 29,600, much lower than the market prices. Both the prices are exclusive of value added tax. DES constitutes 95 percent of the market.

The medical devices industry, especially the multinational companies, have opposed the regulation of stent prices, and warned that decision will stifle access of innovative and advanced therapies for patients.

About three-fifths of the market for stents is shared by multinational companies such as Abbott, Medtronics, Meril Lifesciences and Boston Scientific.

“Abbott has been helping people in India live fuller and healthier lives for more than 100 years while conducting its business in a sustainable way. While we are aligned with the government's intent for broad access to care, we're disappointed that the NPPA concluded there is no differentiation in coronary stent technology,” Abbott said.

In India, only about 3 out of 1000 coronary heart disease patients are treated with angioplasty compared to 32 in the US.

Angioplasty is the procedure of placing stent in an artery.

As per the National Interventional Council (NIC) Registry data in 2015, a total of 3,53,346 angioplasties were performed and 4,73,000 stents were implanted in India.

The country's coronary stents market was valued at USD 481 million in 2015.