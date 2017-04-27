Jubilant Life to file response to NGT's order asking co to shut down UP units

Moneycontrol News

A day after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered shutdown of Jubilant Life Sciences manufacturing units in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh, the company on Thursday said it will file its response along with an action plan to resolve deficits identified by the NGT-appointed committee.

The NGT in a hearing on April 26, 2017 in a case relating to the pollution of the river Ganga and drainage canals leading into the river Ganga, has, by way of an oral pronouncement, ordered 13 industrial units situated in Gajraula in Amroha district including near the river Bagad to immediately cease operations.

NGT gave its directive based on report by the Committee it set up to inspect the facilities.

The order of the NGT applies to the company's units in Gajraula, Jubilant said.

The manufacturing units that were asked for closure include

that Jubilant Lifesciences' distillery unit, Jubilant Industries Polymer unit, and Jubilant lifesciences chemical unit -1 and 2.

"While a written order of the NGT is awaited, the company will with the oral order of the NGT file a response to the report as submitted by the committee along with an action plan to resolve deficits identified by the committee, if any, before the NGT shortly," the company said.

The company didn't disclose the extent of impact of NGT's order on the revenues.

"The company operates its manufacturing facilities in Gajraula with zero discharge and in compliance with all applicable laws and it is confident of meeting any requirements that the NGT may prescribe and resuming operations of its industrial units at Gajraula at the earliest," Jubilant added.

Jubilant said it is environmentally conscious and as a good corporate citizen, following the approach of 'triple bottom line', has been publishing a 'corporate sustainability report' based on the global reporting initiative guidelines over a decade which is externally verified.

To be sure the environmental problems of Jubilant Gajraula were nothing new. The company is also fighting a case filed by the farmers of JP Nagar near Gajraula seeking compensation for pollution of water bodies and subsequent loss to their crops and cattle.

Shares of the company fell 1.72 percent and was trading at Rs.769.80 on BSE at 2.14 pm, the benchmark Sensex was trading at 30,133.16 points.