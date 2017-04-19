India logs highest growth among Asian peers in published patents for 2013-15: Report

Moneycontrol News

India registered 26 percent growth in terms of published patents for the period 2013-2015, highest in Asia, according to a report by Clarivate Analytics.

The report titled ‘India Innovation: Trends’ was compiled using Thomson Innovation, Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI), Derwent Patent Citations Index (PCI) and Thomson Data Analyzer.

Polymers and plastics, computing, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications were the top 4 sectors that contributing about two-thirds of total patents filed in India.

Polymers and plastics contributed 18 percent of the total patents published largely on account of innovations in medical, dental and veterinary applications. Computing led by software products and database applications contributed 17 percent of the total patents, while pharmaceuticals added 15 percent focused mainly on drug combinations, anti-inflammatory drugs and natural products made of plant extracts.

Indian headquartered pharmaceutical companies top the list of key assignees with India priority patents in the pharmaceutical sector

Telecommunications chipped in with 11 percent patents driven by handheld mobile communication and digital radio link communication.

Electric power engineering (9 percent), food and fermentation (8 percent), automobiles (7 percent), semiconductors and electronics (6 percent), instrumentation and measuring systems (5 percent); Metallurgy (4 percent) were the other contributors of patents in India.

While the number of patent publications in China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia has steadily increased, there has been a downward trend in patent publications in Japan and South Korea as reﬂected by the compounded-annual- growth-rate.

As per the report, India has the highest growth of 26 percent in terms of published patents amongst the analysed countries.

“The innovation scene in India is continuously evolving due to a number of initiatives taken by the government and increasing number of research and development centers being opened by multi-national corporations as well as India head-quartered corporations,” the report said on the reasons behind growth in published patents.

“Further, India has become a key player in the world in terms of exporting goods and services and this has made the Indian companies to realise the importance of protecting their inventions in various geographies,” the report said.

“It is encouraging to witness that innovation in India has gained momentum and grown more diverse over the past few years,” said Arvind Pachhapur, South Asia head at Clarivate Analytics.

“Several initiatives by the government aimed at promoting innovation and intellectual property promise to amplify this growth trend,” Pachhapur added.