App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessHealth trends
May 05, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Govt to increase spending on healthcare to 2.5% of GDP'

Union minister J P Nadda today said the government is striving hard to offer affordable and quality healthcare services to all and committed to raise the spending on healthcare to 2.5 percent of the GDP in a phased manner.

'Govt to increase spending on healthcare to 2.5% of GDP'

Union minister J P Nadda today said the government is striving hard to offer affordable and quality healthcare services to all and committed to raise the spending on healthcare to 2.5 percent of the GDP in a phased manner.

"The mission of the ministry of health and family welfare is to reform and manage the health sector effectively and efficiently to deliver comprehensive health and family welfare services that are equally distributed, accessible and sustainable for all across the country," the union health minister said.

He was speaking at the diamond jubilee celebration of Family Welfare Training and Research Centre here.

Nadda said the government has announced the National Health Policy 2017 after a gap of 15 years and is committed to increase the spending on healthcare to 2.5 percent of the GDP in a phased manner.

"The ongoing efforts of the government aim to promote and understand the quality of care and develop innovative solutions to long standing challenges in the health system of the country to align with sustainable development goals and to ensure good health and well-being of the country," he added.

He said that health is an important component of the sustainable development goals and is represented by SDG-3- 'Ensure healthy lives and promote well being for all at all ages'. The minister said, "The rate of decline of our under five mortality has more than doubled from 3.3 percent in 1990-2008 to 6.9 percent in 2008-2014."

About tuberculosis, the minister said, "Our TB incidence has reduced to 2,172 lakh in 2015 compared to 300 lakh in 1990. There is also a reduction in maternal mortality rate, reduction in incidents of malaria and new HIV infections.

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.