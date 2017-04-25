App
Apr 25, 2017
Apr 25, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark gets USFDA nod to test anti-asthma biosimilar omalizumab on humans

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said the US drug regulator cleared the company's investigational new drug (IND) application to initiate a first-in-human study of GBR 310, a proposed biosimilar, which will assess its pharmacokinetics in comparison to Novartis anti-asthma biologic XOLAIR or omalizumab in healthy adult volunteers between 18-65 years of age.

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

"This marks the second IND activation in 2017 for our growing respiratory portfolio," said Kurt Stoeckli, president and chief scientific officer at Glenmark.

"In the seven years since the US approval process for biosimilar medicines was signed into law, there have been few candidates successfully developed. GBR 310 has the potential to be among the first biosimilar candidates to be submitted for approval for a respiratory or allergic disease."

GBR 310 is a recombinant DNA-derived humanized immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody.

Its current proposed indication is for the treatment of allergic asthma and chronic idiopathic urticaria.

The reference product for GBR 310 is omalizumab, available under the brand name XOLAIR. According to IMS sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2017, annual sales of XOLAIR 150 mg injection was approximately USD 1.7 Billion in the US.

Asthma is one of the most common diseases in children and affects more than 18 million people older than 18 in the US. Glenmark’s respiratory pipeline is specifically aimed at addressing the global public health burden of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and includes four investigational treatments across the disease spectrum and devices.

This includes GSP 301, currently in Phase 3 trials, which is a combination steroid plus antihistamine nasal spray being investigated for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

GSP 304, currently in Phase 2 trials, which is a long acting muscarinic receptor agonist being investigated as a nebulized treatment for COPD; and GRC 39815, which is pre-clinically being investigated for the treatment of COPD.

Shares of Glenmark rose 0.66 percent and were trading at Rs.888.95 on BSE at 10.50 am, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.52 percent to 29,811.30 points.

tags #anti-asthma #biosimilar #Glenmark #Novartis #omalizumab #United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

