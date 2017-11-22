Fortis overcharging case: Indian Medical Association defends Gurgaon hospital for Rs 16 lakh bill

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come to the defence of Fortis Gurgaon for charging a whopping Rs 16 lakh for treatment of a seven-year-old Adya Singh who was suffering from dengue and died on September 14.

The premier hospital had previously come under the Union Health Ministry’s scanner for billing the girl’s family the huge amount, which even included a cost of 1600 hand gloves and 500 injection syringes during her treatment.

IMA National President K K Agarwal in a statement to India Today said that the girl’s case was that of a severe dengue shock syndrome and a wrong message should not be sent out that the cost of treatment in such cases cannot be high.

Dr Agarwal also added that it is the responsibility of the hospital to inform the people in such cases, as it was not a “simple dengue case”. He also added that the child was in ICU for 13 days and on a ventilator for 11 days, perhaps implying that those costs had to be accounted for.

Union Health Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda came to the defence of the patient's parents and said that he will look into the matter.

Despite Adya’s condition not improving, the hospital kept pumping her with drugs, according to Adya's father Jayant Singh. As per another India Today report, one of the doctors informed the patient’s mother, despite an MRI scan report that said Adya's brain was 80 percent damaged, to go for a body plasma transplant as a last resort- a procedure that would cost around Rs 16 lakh.

Despite money not being a problem, the girl’s father Jayant Singh said that the hospital was pumping in unnecessary medicines.

As per the parents, the hospital’s behaviour changed when they said they wanted to take their daughter away and they had to wait for nine hours just to get her discharged. The nurse at the ICU also asked the father to pay for the hospital gown that she was wearing.

On September 14, the family decided to take her home against the hospital’s advice and she died that very day.

The hospital in its defence had said that since the girl was suffering from serious dengue which had progressed to dengue shock syndrome, she had to be managed on IV fluids and supportive treatment.