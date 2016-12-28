HDFC Realty launches app 'PropPartner' for brokers

Real estate advisory solutions provider HDFC Realty today said it has launched a mobile application 'PropPartner' exclusively for brokers.

The app gives brokers access to projects exclusively being marketed by HDFC Realty, featured projects with special schemes by developers and projects with HDFC's special payment plan schemes, the company said in a statement issued here.

Also, all the listed projects would be approved by HDFC for home loans, it said.

"The objective is to give brokers larger options to property in their micro markets as well as other cities and locations. The 'in-app' sharing functionality lets the agents share the project details with their customers directly, using any of the sharing apps available on their phone," HDFC Ltd Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said.

This app is LIVE on both, Android and iOS platforms.

"In the current market environment, the PropPartner app would provide the real estate agents an opportunity to market projects in other locations and to help them in their additional top line growth," he added.

HDFC Realty has already rolled out an internal campaign 'Broker Bhai' which extends to the pan India HDFC Realty team to enroll the agents, who have an existing relationship with the company.

"Currently, the app has a total of around 4,500 broker registrations with more than 1,500 downloads so far. HDFC Realty further aims to increase this number to 15,000 by the end of this fiscal year," HDFC Realty Chief Executive Vikram Goel said.