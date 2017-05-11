HDFC Life ties-up with Rubique

Private life insurance company HDFC Life today announced its partnership with Rubique, to offer its life insurance products and services on the latter's online marketplace.

Rubique is a one-stop online marketplace providing technology enabled solutions to the financing needs of individuals and SMEs, HDFC Life said in a release.

This partnership will enable the private insurer to reach out to a sizeable online customer base.

Apart from life insurance, Rubique will also host home insurance, health insurance and automobile insurance in its marketplace.