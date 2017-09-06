App
Sep 06, 2017 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank's chatbot addresses 2.7 m queries in 6 months

Eva, the chatbot built for the second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, has addressed 2.7 million customer queries in the last six months, its makers said today.

HDFC Bank's chatbot addresses 2.7 m queries in 6 months

Claiming that this makes it the largest banking chatbot, Senseforth AI Research said over 5.3 lakh unique visitors on the bank website have had 1.2 million conversations.

"The endeavour is to leverage on new technologies like AI to serve customers better through our chatbot," the bank's group head for digital banking Nitin Chugh said.

 

