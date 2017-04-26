HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri says the best is yet to come in terms of loan growth

HDFC Bank is in a sweet spot to take benefit of the uptick in the economy because the bank does not have an non-performing asset (NPA) issue, it is well capitalized, it has the largest distribution network and is a major in digital banking, says Managing Director Aditya Puri, in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18.

According to him, one should not think that the loan growth seen in Q4 was a stellar performance because the best is yet to come.

The Bank’s domestic loan portfolio at Rs 538642 crore as of March 31, grew by 23.7 percent over March 31, 2016. The domestic retail loans and wholesale loans grew by 26.6 percent and 20.7 percent respectively, with the domestic loan mix between retail and wholesale at 53:47.

One is seeing rise in sales of commercial vehicles, cement and cars, says Puri. Although there have been no great signs of capex in recent times, renewable energy has seen a lot of demand and one has seen pickup in road orders and demand for commercial equipment.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Q: This result was a bit of a performance if you please. 20 percent loan growth on a fairly large base, what are your advances, over Rs 5.5 lakh crore, nearly Rs 6 lakh crore. That is fairly big. What has gone right, we are looking at an industry where the loan growth is 5 percent, is it HDFC Bank that is getting something right or is the economy itself turning in some parts at least?

A: I think it is a bit of both. So, first let me start with the economy because we derive our results from the economy. So, if you look at the economy, it is growing somewhere between 7.2-7.4 percent. The good things that have happened is you see commercial vehicle sales are up, you see car sales are up, you see that cement numbers are up, there is also spending on roads, highways, you also renewable energy doing very well, there is a pickup in rural demand, there is a pickup in consumer, there is a pickup with commodity prices working capital is required, and obviously finally I hope people will agree that the demontisation effect was a bit over the top. So, if you take all of this into account, the economy is moving, that is for sure. However, that is not to take away from the fact that HDFC Bank is probably moving faster.

In the interviews that we have had, I have always told you that we are in a sweet spot, just wait for the time and it will come, and the time has come where we don’t have an NPA issue, we are well capitalised, we had the largest distribution network, and we are major in digital banking. So, when we are now going out with our products and a complete product range, we have actually put out more people in the market. We have digitised so our back office people have been relieved which go on to the market, and the results are phenomenal because we have a superior product offering today and most of our people are in the market.

Q: I want to drive home both to viewers and as a background to my question, the magnitude of the rise in the Q4 loans, look at the Q1 total advances, Rs 4.7 lakh crore, Q2 Rs 4.94 lakh crore, Q3 Rs 4.95 lakh crore, just Rs 1,000 crore more, and Q4 Rs 5.54 lakh crore. This is a quantum leap in just 90 days, hence I am repeating my question – something has gone damn right in the economy?

A: Both and hence I will repeat, don’t think this is a stellar performance, better is coming.

Q: Better is coming as in will you be able to go back to your 25 percent growth days?

A: We never give guidance.

Q: Directionally?

A: Directionally I can tell you as a combination of what the economy is doing, as a combination of the benefit that digitisation is giving us, as a combination of our product range and our distribution, I think the best is yet to come.

Latha: We were looking for more incremental information flow and whether you could corroborate that trend. Couple of companies told us that they are getting orders from state governments, Jain Irrigation told us that, Dilip Buildcon told us that, so, our focus usually has been on the central government. Is this a new trend state governments have begun already?

A: Your question is correct, but when I was speaking earlier about public expenditure in infrastructure, it is a combination of center and state.

Latha: Lately, have you seen a trend of more orders coming especially from state governments.

A: The answer is yes. Your hypothesis is bang on, it is correct and the sectors that are leading to the states stepping up their orders on infrastructure are a few sectors. It is certainly the state road corporations or the PWD departments, it is state transmission and distribution, it is those state agencies which are putting out bids for renewable power, and it is irrigation.

So, these are the four growth sectors which are pushing up the growth and as you can see, it is reasonably corroborated with growth in the construction equipment industry which is keeping pace with this growth. So your hypothesis is correct and a lot of construction companies, EPC companies are seeing an uptick in their order book largely also coming from the states.