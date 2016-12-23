HDFC Bank customers get wrong a/c balance info due to glitch

Dec 23, 2016, 10.56 AM | Source: PTI

Upon receiving the message, many customers called the bank's helpline number to check the correct status.

The bank later rectified the error and asked the customers to ignore the previous message.

Tags  HDFC Bank glitch

