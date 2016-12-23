Dec 23, 2016, 10.56 AM | Source: PTI
HDFC Bank today faced some technical glitch due to which some of its customers received wrong account balance message on their registered mobile numbers.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
HDFC Bank customers get wrong a/c balance info due to glitch
HDFC Bank today faced some technical glitch due to which some of its customers received wrong account balance message on their registered mobile numbers.
|
Upon receiving the message, many customers called the bank's helpline number to check the correct status.
The bank later rectified the error and asked the customers to ignore the previous message.
Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank, who heads CNBC-TV18â
Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the Enforcement Direct
It will become the first depository to get listed
With cash low in the system and wallets running dr