you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2017 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC among top 10 consumer financial services cos globally

Fifty eight Indian companies appeared in the overall Forbes Global 2000 list.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd is the only Indian company to be named among the top 10 consumer financial services companies in the world, with American Express claiming the first position.

With profits of $1.6 billion and sales of $8.1 billion HDFC was ranked seventh on the Forbes Global List 2017 in the consumer financial services sector—same as last year.

The company has been featured in the coveted list for the third consecutive year.

American Express topped the list, followed by Capital One Financial and Visa in the second and third place, respectively.

The other consumer finance services companies that made it into the list include Orix at the fourth place, Synchrony Financial at fifth, Discover Financial Services at sixth, Mastercard at eighth, PayPal at ninth and CIT group at the tenth place.

As many as 58 Indian companies appeared in the overall Forbes Global 2000 list.

This comprehensive ranking of the world's biggest, most powerful and valuable publicly listed companies is based on a mix of four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value.

Forbes gave an equal weighting of all four metrics to rank companies according to size.

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Ltd

