HCL Technologies launches services to comply with EU data protection regulation

Moneycontrol News

India’s fourth largest IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday launched General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) services to help organizations comply with European Union’s GDPR regulation.

The GDPR regulation mandates organizations to develop clear policies and procedures to protect personal data and adopt appropriate technical and organizational measures.

The regulation has to be mandatorily complied by before May 2018.

“In the digital era, privacy, security and personalization are the most significant issues facing corporations and individual alike. Enabling GDPR compliance is not just about managing regulatory requirements but can also be a source of competitive advantage," said Maninder Singh, corporate vice president and head cyber security and GRC, HCL Technologies.

The GDPR is an important data protection regulation with which the EU aims to give its citizens more control over how their personal data is used as well as provide businesses with a clearer legal structure with which to operate by standardising across the EU.

Significant provisions in the new regulations are the right to be forgotten, clear consent for processing of private data by the person concerned, the right to transfer one’s data to another service provider, the right to know when one’s data has been hacked, ensuring that privacy policies are explained in clear and understandable language, and stronger enforcement and fines up to 4 percent of firms' total worldwide annual turnover.

HCL’s new service focuses on assisting its customers in three core areas- assist clients in conducting the Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) with respect to GDPR requirements and provide the organizations with the information for their crafting the compliance plan and approach, help clients identify gaps post privacy assessment and prioritize and assist in implementing process and technology measures that organizations must consider arising from GDPR to address technology controls & compliance requirements.

It will also help them monitor and operate compliance status through technology solutions and systems.