App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Infosystems to raise Rs 500 cr from existing shareholders

The company in a filing to BSE said that its board in a meeting held today approved the recommendations of its capital raising committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders "as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 500 crore".

HCL Infosystems to raise Rs 500 cr from existing shareholders

HCL Infosystems today said its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore from its existing shareholders.

The company in a filing to BSE said that its board in a meeting held today approved the recommendations of its capital raising committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders "as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 500 crore".

Last week, HCL Infosystems said it will distribute Apple products, including the iconic iPhone, in the Indian market.

The company had said in July that it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute Apple products in India.

It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India on December 23, 2016 and had expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple products in India.

It is a strong player in the distribution space and has worked with brands like Lenovo, Motorola and Nokia among others.

A partnership with HCL will also be beneficial to Apple as it will enhance its presence in more Indian cities.

Currently, Apple has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in India. Shares of HCL Infosystems were trading 4.79 per cent higher at Rs 49.25 on BSE.

tags #Apple #BSE #Business #Companies #HCL Infosystems #Lenovo #Motorola #Nokia

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.