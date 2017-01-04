HCL completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

Jan 04, 2017, 02.51 PM | Source: PTI
The all-cash deal, announced in October last year, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.
|
The all-cash deal, announced in October last year, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.
"The acquisition has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017," HCL said in a filing to the BSE.
Butler Aerospace provides engineering, design services and aftermarket engineering services to US aerospace and defence customers, serving them in areas of mechanical and structural design, electrical design, tool design and aftermarket engineering services.
The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc.
Butler America Aerospace had revenues of USD 85.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. With over 900 engineers and seven design centres in the US, Butler Aerospace has a marque list of clients.
HCL Technologies has completed the acquisition of
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends bu
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com,
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view tha
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.