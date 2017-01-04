HCL completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

The all-cash deal, announced in October last year, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 02.51 PM | Source: PTI

HCL completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

The all-cash deal, announced in October last year, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

HCL completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

The all-cash deal, announced in October last year, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

HCL completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace
IT services major HCL Technologies today said it has completed its USD 85 million acquisition of Butler America Aerospace.

The all-cash deal, announced in October last year, will strengthen HCL Technologies' position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space.

"The acquisition has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017," HCL said in a filing to the BSE.

Butler Aerospace provides engineering, design services and aftermarket engineering services to US aerospace and defence customers, serving them in areas of mechanical and structural design, electrical design, tool design and aftermarket engineering services.

The acquisition excludes staffing business of Butler America Inc.

Butler America Aerospace had revenues of USD 85.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. With over 900 engineers and seven design centres in the US, Butler Aerospace has a marque list of clients.

Tags  HCL Technologies

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
HCL completes acquisition of Butler America Aerospace

Failed to connect to MySQL: Too many connections

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.