App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 06, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

HCL acquires ETL Factory for 7 mn pounds

The UK-based company has a data automation platform that enables enterprise customers execute large scale, complex data–migration and data–integration projects in a leaner and faster manner.

HCL acquires ETL Factory for 7 mn pounds

Country's fourth largest software services firm HCL Technologies today said it has agreed to buy UK-based ETL Factory Limited, doing business as Datawave, for 7 million pounds.

The UK-based company has a data automation platform that enables enterprise customers execute large scale, complex data–migration and data–integration projects in a leaner and faster manner.

The total cash consideration for this transaction is up to 7 million pounds, including contingent payments subject to certain financial milestones, HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

"This acquisition would be a strategic play for the company's digital and analytics practice. It would enhance digital analytics capabilities in data management and bolster overall data analytics offering in the financial services vertical of the company," it added.

ETL is being acquired by a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies by acquiring 100 per cent stake through cash, it said.

ETL's revenue has grown from 1.04 million pounds in March 2015 to 6.2 million pounds in March 2017.

"The acquisition of Datawave and its suite of products bolsters HCL's capabilities to collaborate with clients on their mission–critical data transformation projects, incorporating a culture of DevOps and continuous integration," Rahul Singh, President and Head – Financial Services, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

tags #Business #Companies #ETL Factory Limited #HCL Technologies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.