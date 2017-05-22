App
May 22, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCC and its JV bag Rs 673 crore dam project in Rajasthan

"HCC as a lead partner in the joint venture with HSEPL has been awarded Rs 672.99 crore contract on EPC basis for the construction of Parwan Gravity Dam by the Water Resources Department of the Rajasthan government," the engineering firm said in a statement here.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today said it, along with its joint venture partner HSEPL, has bagged a Rs 672.99-crore contract from the Rajasthan government for construction of Parwan Gravity Dam.

HCC's share in the JV is 90 per cent or around Rs 605.70 crore.

"This project will not only provide irrigation benefits to an area of 1,31,400 ha covering 313 villages but will also cater to drinking water demand of 820 villages of Jhalawar, Baran and Kota districts.

"In addition, about 79 million cu m water form this dam will be utilised for two thermal power plants coming up in the region," HCC President and CEO-E&C Arun Karambelkar said.

The project envisages construction of a concrete gravity dam and 8.475 km long tunnel for irrigation and water supply purpose involving civil, hydro-mechanical and electrical works on EPC basis.

A 21-km long access road will be also constructed to the project site. The project is to be completed in 48 months, the company said.

