HC stops Patanjali advertisement targeting HUL, next hearing on Sept 18

Moneycontrol News

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has obtained an ad-interim injunction against Patanjali Ayurved's toilet soap ad, which allegedly belittled HUL's soap brands, reports the Times of India.

The Bombay High Court ordered Patanjali Ayurved to stop airing that particular advertisement till the next date of hearing, which is on September 18.

The news media group confirmed the court proceedings with HUL. An HUL spokesperson told TOI, "We confirm that the Bombay High Court has granted ad-interim injunction to the advertisement that was being aired by Patanjali Ayurved. Since the matter is sub judice, we will not be able to offer any further comments."

The spokesperson said that the advertisement indirectly asks consumers to reject chemical-based soaps and instead adopt natural soaps. The ad plays on their leading brands like Lux, Pears, Lifebuoy, and Dove.

Patanjali has been airing the advertisement since September 2.

On September 4, HUL approached Bombay High Court, where they sought an injunction against this advertisement.