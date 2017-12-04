App
Dec 04, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC order on Sasikala plea to use 'hat' symbol in by-poll today

Justice Indermeet Kaur heard arguments on behalf of the Sasikala-T T V Dhinakaran group, the poll panel and the faction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam and said it will pass an order at 4 PM today.

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on an interim plea by Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran group of AIADMK for using the 'hat' symbol in the upcoming R K Nagar assembly constituency by-poll.

The court also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Panneerselvam, Palaniswami and two others on the Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea challenging the poll panel's November 23 order allotting the 'two-leaves' symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction.

The main petition will be heard on February 12, the court said.

