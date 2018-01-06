Havells eyes Rs 100 crore business from water purifiers in 2018-19

After its recent foray into the water purifier segment, consumer electrical goods maker Havells is looking to emerge as a significant player in this space and eyeing Rs 100 crore business in 2018-19.

Havells India Limited unveiled a range of water purifiers here today, which the company claimed were "capable of handling new age pollutants".

"These purifiers maintain the pH balance in water and add various essential minerals and trace elements lost during the reverse osmosis (RO) process," Narendra Choudhary, Executive Vice President, Havells India Limited told reporters here.

"We take pride in announcing that our water purifiers are designed to offer 100 per cent safe and healthy drinking water. We are hopeful that our exclusive water purifier with pH balance and natural mineral fortification capability will be well appreciated by our customers and help us gain strong foothold in the region," he said.

The company is looking to garner at least 10 per cent market share in next 3-4 years. About the coming financial year, FY-2018-19, Choudhary said, "we expect Rs 100 crore business from this product category". He informed that the overall size of the water purifier market, both organised and unorganised, is around Rs 6,000 crore, "out of which we believe that between Rs 3500-Rs 4000 crore is the organised one".

With only 1 percent of the country covered, this is an extremely under penetrated and much needed product, he said. "If you talk of metros and big cities, the penetration could be anywhere between 25-35 per cent, but if you go to smaller towns, the penetration is as low as 10 per cent or even less," he said.

"Considering growing awareness about health and need of drinking healthy and clean water among consumers, we expect a very very good growth in this business," he said, adding, "in the next four years, we feel, the market will be double of its current size".

Replying to a question, he said the company's wide range of water purifiers are designed keeping Indian consumers and changing water conditions, especially new age pollutants such as pesticides and industrial waste in mind. "We feel healthy water is basic requirement as every consumer is concerned about health. We have taken time to understand the challenges of the water purification industry and we have created a R&D laboratory, which is in Noida, headed by Suresh Sisodia, who is a veteran in water purification industry," he said.

The products, which to begin with will be available in the offline space including through Havells' vast 10,000 dealer network, would be delivered across six variants, he said.

The range consists of six product variants is priced between Rs 10,499 and Rs 23,999.

Havells water purifiers have been designed and developed at its R&D facility and manufactured at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Haridwar with an installed capacity of half a million units per annum.