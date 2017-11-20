Surge in wholesale egg prices making it costlier than chicken

Sunday ho ya Monday, Roz khao Andey! — Millenials grew up singing the catchy jingle which came during ad breaks on TV featuring Sachin Tendulkar. The advertisement released by the National Egg Co-ordination Committee proposed it as a cheap and easy source of dietary protein which can be consumed every day. However, it seems the humble egg is not something which can be afforded daily.

The prices of egg have seen an abrupt surge recently and when compared to the same weight of chicken, it costs more. On retail shops, the egg is selling Rs 7 apiece in Delhi, which translates into Rs 125 for 1kg of egg, taking the average weight of eggs as 56 grams. Whereas, the wholesale market price of 1kg of Broiler chicken hovers around Rs 120.

Steep rise in wholesale egg prices

At wholesale prices, the difference between the costs becomes more apparent. According to National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC), the average price of 100 eggs in November (till Nov 19) is Rs 516.5 in Mumbai and Rs 511 in Delhi.

Though, a keener analysis of the price surge shows that in last 19 days prices have soared by 24 percent in Mumbai, from Rs 468 on November 1 to Rs 582 on November 19. A similar rise in the price can be seen in Delhi where the price of 100 eggs on November 1 was Rs 455 and on November 19, Rs 567.

It is not unusual for egg prices to rise as winters approach riding on higher demands. A five-year chart shows that wholesale price of eggs reaches a peak in November and December, rising 10-15 percent. However, it never reached this high. A five-year average for Mumbai shows a maximum of Rs 423 in November and a minimum of Rs 293 in April. Similarly, for Delhi, the range is Rs 416 in November and Rs 286 in April.

According to Poultry Federation of India President Ramesh Katri, the upward trend would continue in coming months as egg production is likely to be lower by 25-30 percent this year, he said. "Egg prices have increased significantly as many poultry farms have reduced production for the current year because they did not get better rates last year," Katri told PTI.

In 2016-17, egg prices at the farm gate level (wholesale) were ruling below Rs 4 per piece in view of higher domestic output while the cost of production had stood at Rs 3.50 per piece, he said. Due to the losses last year, apprehensive of getting lower rates again and fear of animal welfare activists, many have cut down their production and some have shut their poultry farms, he explained.

Egg prices in retail markets in the national capital are ruling at Rs 7-7.50 per piece, up from Rs 4-5 last year, according to trade data. A similar situation prevails in other cities as well across the country. Egg production was around 83 billion in 2015-16 and it remained higher in 2016-17 as well, the government data showed.

As per a report from Indian Express there could be various other reasons for the steep and unusual rise in prices, including, lower realisations for eggs and broilers, drought in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which raised feed prices, particularly maize which hit the record price at Rs 1,900 per quintal.

Wholesale chicken prices are down

The effect of the mentioned reasons seems to have affected just the egg prices. The prices of broiler chicken have dipped, following the usual trend of previous years. Chicken, usually, gets cheaper in winters as fewer chickens die due to heat and thus the supply is greater. The chicken prices at wholesale level hit the peak in May and June when the casualty is higher.

Moreover, the time taken by chicks to reach the maturity age (when they are sold for slaughter) is lower which boosts the supply. The chicks mature in 37-38 days in winters against 40-42 days in warmer weather.

On the other hand, an egg-laying chicken starts giving eggs at the age of 18 weeks. On an average, a chicken produces 5-7 eggs a week.

Nutrition: Egg vs Chicken

Given that the egg is a good source of various dietary requirements like calcium, vitamin A, choline and other minerals, it is hard to overlook its contribution in a meal, but the increase in price is not so discouraging, as chicken meat presents itself an able replacement.

The fact that same amount of chicken meat gives almost thrice the protein provided by eggs, it might be a good change, particularly for a protein deficient country like India. 100 grams of chicken and egg contain 32 and 12 grams of protein, respectively.

Additionally, the sodium, fat and cholesterol content in the egg is much higher than the chicken meat. Inasmuch, an egg yolk (a single egg weighs 56 grams) contains more than two-thirds of the recommended daily intake of 300 mg of cholesterol.

(With inputs from PTI)