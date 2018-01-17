Have fulfilled land compensation commitment for plant: NTPC

State-run NTPC Ltd said today that it has fulfilled all its commitments for the acquisition of land for its 1,600 MW Gadarwara power project.

The public sector power utility said it will continue to work towards the local area development and betterment of the affected people even after the project goes on stream.

"We have fulfilled all our commitments, in line with the order of the Madhya Pradesh government's rehabilitation department and the tripartite agreement signed with the land owners and administration," a spokesperson of the NTPC said.

"We appeal to the local people to support the project of national importance from which half of the electricity generated will be for the state of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The project-affected farmers have been agitating at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district, demanding jobs in the central PSU.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha also took part in the agitation in support of the demands of the project-affected people last week.

The spokesperson clarified that the payment for the land is as per the rate decided by the government.

As per the agreement, NTPC paid Rs 14.5 lakh per acre for the irrigated land and Rs 10.5 lakh for the non-irrigated land as a package, he said.

The corporation also paid Rs 3.5 lakh per acre (minimum Rs 3 lakh) as one-time payment in lieu of employment as rehabilitation grant and the agreement made it clear that any additional money or employment will neither be demanded nor accepted, he further said.

However, the agitation by the local villagers affected the project work as about 3,000 specialised workers left the site and the work came to a standstill from December 22.

"This is likely to adversely impact the project commissioning schedule which is targeted by the end of the current financial year," the spokesperson said.

The project management has approached the district and the state administration for safety of the project site and workers for resuming the work as heavy machines and equipment at the site are lying idle.