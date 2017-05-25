App
May 25, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Havas Group acquires healthcare agency Sorento

Sorento will partner with 'Havas Health and You' business unit and be rebranded Havas Life Sorento, the agency said in a statement.

Havas Group acquires healthcare agency Sorento

Global communications agency Havas Group has acquired Indian healthcare advertising agency Sorento for an undisclosed sum.

Sorento will partner with 'Havas Health and You' business unit and be rebranded Havas Life Sorento, the agency said in a statement.

Havas Health and You is the consumer healthcare division of the group.

Currently, Sorento has clients including Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Alkem, Dr Reddy's, Glenmark and Torrent, among others.

Commenting on the deal, Havas Group CEO Yannick Bollore said: "The team will partner with Havas Health and You India to create a broader health-and-wellness offering in the region for our existing global clients and provide a new infusion of energy that will allow us to expand our APAC capabilities."

The acquisition will allow Havas to further develop its regional presence as also to deliver quality for global clients.

