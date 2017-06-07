Has government got its priority wrong in making ONGC buy its stake in HPCL?

Moneycontrol News

As against the expectation of a merger between the public sector companies ONGC and HPCL, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has sought cabinet approval for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to buy out government’s entire stake in the Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).

Reacting to the news, ONGC was trading today 0.55 percent higher while HPCL traded 0.91 percent lower.

The 51.11 percent holding of government in HPCL is expected to fetch around Rs 28,000 crore for the government. The merger prima facie is a win-win for all the major stake holders.

The government cashes in on its holding of HPCL, while continuing to hold it indirectly through ONGC where it has a 68.07 percent stake. ONGC and HPCL both benefit on account of the merger through synergies and a stronger balance sheet.

In a report on the possible merger, Edelweiss pointed out that there are limited immediate cost synergies, but the combined entity will enjoy lower earnings volatility across oil price cycles. Globally integrated players have enjoyed higher returns and stable valuations across oil price cycles as compared to pure refiners or pure oil exploration and production companies.

ONGC has a strong balance sheet and can easily absorb HPCL. According to Edelweiss, the deal value is equivalent to 4 years of ONGC’s free cash flow. And based on ONGC’s stake in HPCL’s operating cash flow, the reasonable payback period is five years.

Looking at these numbers, ONGC has got a very good deal as under no condition would it have been possible to have a 25 million tonne refinery of the size of HPCL with its 14,500 petrol pumps.

So, if everything seems so good why did share prices of ONGC and HPCL not react to this news?

The government in its budget had announced that they were keen on creating a large integrated oil company, in line with some of the global majors. But, since the news HPCL has not moved higher despite broader markets touching new highs. ONGC, on the other hand, has fallen since the budget.

The reason is in the details.

Oil exploration and refining is a higher Return on Equity (RoE) business as compared to refining. ONGC will thus be utilizing its cash and piling more debt in acquiring a company which delivers lower RoE.

What is critical for ONGC and the country is to acquire oil assets both in India and abroad. Apparently, the news of a possible buyout of government’s stake in HPCL by ONGC came on the same day when Iran decided to give Russia the development rights of Farzad B gas fields, which was discovered by a consortium of Indian-run companies.

Iran, it seems was unhappy with the amount ONGC was willing to invest in the gas field. The move was also considered to counter India’s decision to cut down oil imports from Iran. In such circumstances, it is more important for India and ONGC to secure and acquire its energy assets rather than meet government's divestment target through such forced acquisition.

Analysts have argued that the merged entity will be able to acquire stakes in bigger oil assets. But Indian companies, both in the private and public space, through various international acquisitions have shown that they are capable of acquiring assets by jointly bidding for the same. Merging the companies to create a bigger balance sheet does not hold water.

Another line of thought is why invest in an energy source when renewables are fast changing the world. Renewables installed capacity in India is 57 GW on a total power installed capacity of over 300 GW, but their feasibility - to a large extent - still dependent on government incentives. Stress is already visible across the value chain in the renewables space.

Further, oil apart from being used as a fuel also has multiple applications as a feedstock for petrochemical industry. Oil still has a long way to go before it can be completely substituted.

Thus, as far as ONGC’s investment in HPCL is concerned, though the move seems good on account of synergistic benefits, the company would be spending resources in trying to integrate at a time when it should be acquiring oil assets, which is its main line of activity.

As oil prices are low and oil producing countries are in stress, this would have been a good time to acquire assets.