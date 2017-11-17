Haryana RERA recovers Rs 1,170 crore from defaulting developers

An amount of Rs 1,170 crore has been recovered from defaulting developers by Haryana RERA and authorities are expecting that at least Rs 2,000 crore will be recovered from them as they fall in line.

Also, Haryana’s permanent regulatory authority is expected to be in place in a fortnight and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s portal may finally get operational by December 31 this year, said Dilbag Singh Sihag, executive director of Haryana RERA committee.

“We are in the final stages of setting up a permanent regulatory authority and are hoping that in the next 15 days a regular authority will be in place with members,” he said.

He said as on October 31, an amount of Rs 1,170 crore has been recovered from defaulting promoters and “we are expecting that at least Rs 2,000 crore will be recovered from developers as they fall in line,” he said.

“With a recovery of such magnitude in the last four months, RERA has completed its major assignment,” he told Moneycontrol, adding by March 31, 2018, everything will fall in place.

The regulator’s portal which is being developed in-house is expected to have a system by which developers can be graded based on the quality of their projects and delivery record. The portal is expected to be up and running by end of this year, he said.

The H-RERA committee is also planning to send notices to real estate developers in Haryana who have not complied with RERA norms.

“We have not yet rejected any application so far. As many as 348 projects have been granted registrations out of 600 applications have been received so far. The rest have been put on hearing or have been asked to come back after fulfilling the necessary requirements. There are over 1500 projects in Haryana in all,” he said.

“Hearings have started from November 12 and dates have been fixed until January 15, 2018. These are being heard every week. Issues include a mix of buyer complaints, non-compliance issues, non-registration etc. Over 100 cases are in the hearing mode,” he said.

As far as complaints are concerned, as many as 100 complaints have been received from homebuyers so far. These are on issued pertaining to non-possession, late deliveries and even excess payment requests by developers, he said.

To the question as to why was RERA required when there are already over 20 authorities in Haryana for granting licenses and monitoring promoters, he said that the Consumer Disputes Redressal Act does not have strong teeth as RERA.

“Section 27 of the consumer act only provides a penalty of Rs 2000 to the promoters. Whereas in case of RERA there is huge financial penalty if promoters violate provisions of section 3 (1). They are expected to pay a penalty up to 10 per cent cost of the project. What this means is that if somebody has planned an outlay of 100 crore then he may be liable to pay 10 crore as a penalty for non-registration of his projects,” says Sihag.

Another feature of Haryana’s RERA, he says is that the promoter’s license and other permissions should be valid on the date of registration.

As per the H-Rera, all projects that did not have an occupation certificate or had not applied for an OC as on the date of the notification of the Act would come within the purview of the Act.