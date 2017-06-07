Haryana Excise and Taxation Department fully geared for GST rollout

Haryana Excise and Taxation Department on Wednesday said it is fully geared up for implementing the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1.

It has asked all the departments to provide a list of such items which they think should fit in the list of exempted services of proposed GST by June 8 so that necessary action could be taken accordingly.

This decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday, an official release said here.

"In the meeting, it was decided that a help desk would also be set up at state headquarter to facilitate the registration of government departments with GST portal," it said.

The enrolment window would open for taxpayers for GST registration on June 19.

The government departments are required to deduct tax at the rate of one per cent each for Central GST and State GST from the payment made by the government department to suppliers of taxable goods or services or both where the total value of such supply under the contract exceeds 2.5 lakh.

"The department concerned would have to deposit the deducted amount to the government within 10 days after the end of the month of deduction. Interest at the rate of 18 per cent would be chargeable on the failure to deduct and pay the amount to the government.

"The Department is still finalising the exemption list and would keep it to a minimum based on the requirements of the department concerned," it further said.

It was apprised in the meeting that out of the total 2,48,291 ID and passwords provided for migration from VAT to GST so far, as many as 1,27,906 have already registered themselves with the department and 1,76,910 have logged in successfully.

The GST, subsuming various indirect taxes including Central Excise, VAT, and CST, is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1, 2017.