HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 08, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 models

The Fat Boy will be cheaper by Rs 2,01,010 and available at Rs 14,99,990 from an earlier price of Rs 17,01,000.

American cult bike maker Harley Davidson today said it has slashed prices of 2017 edition of its Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic models by up to Rs 2.5 lakh to clear stock.

The Fat Boy will be cheaper by Rs 2,01,010 and available at Rs 14,99,990 from an earlier price of Rs 17,01,000. Likewise, the Heritage Softail Classic will be priced at Rs 15,99,990 as against Rs 18,50,000 earlier, lesser by 2,50,010, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The revised prices are applicable on the model year 2017 models and have been effective September 1, 2017, till stocks last, Harley-Davidson India said in a statement. The company said it has also introduced a finance scheme under which customers can make reduced monthly payments and an increased lump sum paid once or multiple times each year.

 

