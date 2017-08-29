Harley-Davidson appoints Peter MacKenzie as India operations MD

App
Aug 28, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

MacKenzie will assume the role with immediate effect in addition to his current role as managing director for Greater China, the company said in a statement.

American cult-bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson today named Peter MacKenzie as Managing Director of its Indian operations.

MacKenzie will assume the role with immediate effect in addition to his current role as managing director for Greater China, the company said in a statement.

MacKenzie will continue to be based in Shanghai while Harley-Davidson India Country Manager Manish Agarwal will be providing him support on a day-to-day basis, it added.

In his new role, MacKenzie will manage Harley-Davidson India's leadership team responsible for in-country sales, dealer network management, marketing, service and operations activities to expand the company's presence in the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Harley-Davidson Vice President and Managing Director, International Markets Marc McAllister said MacKenzie would provide strong leadership to grow reach and impact of the brand, as the company expands dealership network in India.

"India is a strategic market for us in line with our company strategy to build the next generation of Harley- Davidson riders globally," McAllister added.

MacKenzie joined Harley-Davidson in 2010 and has 25 years of experience.

