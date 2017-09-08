HAL DRHP to be filed soon; eyeing rollout of 1000 helicopter in 10 years: CMD

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for Hindustan Aeronautics is being finalised and will be filed soon, said T Suvarna Raju, CMD of the company.

Optimistic of the outlook going forward, Raju said in the next 10 years, at least 1000 helicopters would roll out of HAL.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan, he also said the company is looking at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore orderbook in the near future including orders for LCA, helicopters, upgrades, follow-on contracts etc and would be investing around Rs 17000 crore in capex.

Being the number one aeronautics company in India to participate with any aircraft manufacturer, said Raju.