Gurukul: Demystifying ‘Currency Crossing’ for a profitable trade

By Karthik Rangappa

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets the reference rate for USD-INR on a daily basis by ‘polling’. The polling procedure requires RBI to call the ‘contributing banks’ on a randomly selected 5-minute window between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM, and collect a two-way quote for the USD-INR pair.

The RBI averages these quotes from the contributing banks to arrive at the reference rate. The procedure is repeated every day barring weekends and bank holidays.

However, for all the other pair such as EUR-INR, GBP-INR, and JPY-INR, there is no polling. A trader can quickly estimate the reference rate by a technique called as “Currency Crossing”.

We can do this keeping the USD INR’s reference rate as a common denominator. Knowing how the currency crossing works help in setting up the currency arbitrage trades, particularly in the futures markets.

Crossing helps in estimating the direct rate of one currency with respect to another. For example the direct rate of Euro with respect to INR.

The crossing is an extremely simple technique, and the following example of crossing EUR-INR by keeping USD-INR as the common denominator will help you understand this better.

Assume the reference rate for USD-INR,

USD-INR—67.0737

This is the spot rate; the two-way quote for this would be something like this,

USD-INR – 67.0730 / 67.0740

This means if we have to buy 1 USD, we need to pay INR 67.0740 and if we have to sell 1 USD, we would receive INR 67.0730.

Keeping this information aside, we now focus on EUR-USD spot rates from the international markets.

The two-way quote from Bloomberg suggests,

EUR-USD – 1.1134/40

This means we need USD 1.1140 (Ask price) to buy 1 Euro. In other words, the cost of 1 Euro in terms of the US Dollar is 1.1140. Hence, if we convert the price of 1.1140 USD to INR, then we will have enough INR to buy 1 Euro and by doing so, we will also estimate the EUR/INR rate.

Going back to the USD-INRR rate –

1 USD = Rs.67.0730

1.1140 USD = How many Rupees?

= 67.0730 * 1.1140

= 74.719322

Hence to buy 1 Euro we need 74.719322 INR, or EUR-INR = 74.719322.

Notice how the USD acts as a pivot in the crossing technique, and this is how currency crossing works.

own,