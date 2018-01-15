Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad most fitness conscious cities: Study

Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad have emerged as the most fitness conscious cities in the country, with people burning up to 340 calories per day and working out at least 10 days a month, says a report.

On the other hand, Kolkata, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the laziest cities, with those living there burning much lesser calories and working out less than four days a month on an average, according to the report by mobile health and fitness platform Healthifyme.

The study said more than 45 percent people in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad run daily, clocking over 4,700 steps each day, compared to sub-4,300 average for the rest of the cities.

"The data has been sourced from our 3.6 million users spread across over 220 cities in India and their 150 million food logs and 50 million workout logs," Healthifyme Founder and CEO Tushar Vasisht said.

While the women in Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Lucknow are almost as active as the rest of the country, it is the men who pull these cities down, burning 35 per cent lesser calories than the national average, the report said.

In terms of gender divide, Indian men are more active than women, the report stated, adding that men are more persistent, working out for an average of 14 days a month while women work out for 11 days.

With regard to the pattern of exercise, while men prefer more intense workouts that burn more calories such as push-ups and bicycling, women opt for more passive workouts such as yoga and more specifically surya namaskar.

"Each year I continue to be amazed at the surge in passion for health and fitness when the new year dawns," Vasisht said.

People from metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others, are a lot more active than the rest of the country, the report said.

It added that people in non-metros perform low intensity workouts such as walking while the metro citizens prefer intense workouts such as running, swimming and push-ups.