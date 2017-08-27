Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case: Journalist who ‘exposed rapes in Dera’ was killed

As the number of casualties goes up in the aftermath of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a 2002 rape case, one death comes back to haunt the self-styled godman.

Journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati who 'exposed the news of the rapes' at Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera was shot at point blank range 15 years ago at his residence on October 24, 2002.

Back then, Chhatrapati's own local Hindi newspaper, ‘Poora Sacch’ (Whole Truth) was one of the papers who had published the anonymous letter that narrated the ordeal of Sadhvis at the Dera. His son Anshul is now fighting a legal battle and awaits justice from the same CBI court as per a report from the Hindustan Times.

Anshul who petitioned the Punjab and Haryana high court for a CBI inquiry in January 2003 says, “I was 21 then, and did not know where to go for justice after the police did not include the name of the Dera chief in the FIR.”

He added, "My father fought for life in the hospital for 28 days after they pumped bullets into his body, and he had named the Dera chief as the accused in his statement to the local police. But the cops did not include the Dera chief’s name in the FIR, and the legal battle began from there,”

As per latest reports at least 30 people have died and about 250 people have been injured in the violence after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape verdict was announced by the CBI court in Panchkula on Friday afternoon.

The quantum of the punishment will be announced by the court on August 28.