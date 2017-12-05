App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 05, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gulf Air, VFS Global tie up to launch tourist visa service

As part of this service, Gulf Air travellers having return tickets can apply online for a Bahrain visa or through the airline's local sales office with the required documents 30 days prior to travel period, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air today joined hands with leading outsourcing and technology service provider VFS Global to launch a tourist visa service for its passengers flying across its world-wide network.

"We are delighted to launch the Bahrain Tourist Visa Service in partnership with VFS Global. This service is tailor-made service will make the process of obtaining a visa for Bahrain easier and more convenient," Gulf Air Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Abdul Hameed Al Alawi, said.

The visa service takes a minimum of four working days to process and is done in coordination with the relevant ministries and government entities, the release added.

"The dedicated online platform makes applying for a visa to Bahrain quicker and more convenient, and also provides passengers with 24x7 accessibility and online tracking of their visas, amongst other advantages," VFS Global's COO for Middle East and South Asia Vinay Malhotra said.

Headquartered in Muharraq (Bahrain), Gulf Air is one of the major airlines in the Middle-East region, flying to 42 global destinations across 25 countries and three continents with a fleet of 28 aircraft.

