Nov 21, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat polls: Sonia, Rahul, Sidhu among Congress star campaigners

The party released a list of 40 campaigners, which includes OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who recently joined the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are among the party's star campaigners for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Punjab minister and former India batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the Punjab elections, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and actress- turned politician Nagma Morarji will add to the star value of the campaign line up.

Among others who are slated to campaign for the party in Gujarat are party's general secretary incharge for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot, Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki.

Overseas Congress department chairman Sam Patroda, the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also among the star campaigners.

Randeep Surjewala, Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot, Madhusudan Mistry, Deepak Babariya, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajiv Shukla, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Indian Youth Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja have also been named in the list and are likely to campaign in Gujarat.

tags #Congress #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

