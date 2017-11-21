Gujarat polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 9 candidates

The Congress today released its second list of 9 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The party also replaced four candidates on the list announced yesterday with four new nominees.

Bhikhabhai Joshi replaces Amit Thummar in Junagadh, Jaish Patel replaces Kiran Thakor in Bharuch, Ashok Jirawala will contest from Kamrej in place of Nilesh Kumbani and Dhirubhai Gajera is the new candidate for the Varachha Road seat in place of Prafulbhai C Togadiya.

The nine other candidates are: Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa seat, Aadam B Chaki from Bhuj, Santok Arethiya from Rapar and Mithul Donga from Rajkot East.

Dinesh Chovatiya from Rajkot South, Jiwan Kumbharvadia from Jamnagar North, Ashok Lal from Jamnagar South, Vikram Madam from Khambhalia and Meraman Goriya from Dwarka seat.

The polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will be held on December 18.

The party had yesterday released its first list of 77 candidates for the first phase of the polls.