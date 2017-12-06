App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 06, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat election 2017: Cong's Anand Sharma says BJP giving polls a communal colour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained his guns on the Congress after party leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till after the 2019 general elections.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat of giving the upcoming state Assembly elections a communal colour.


Campaigning for the elections coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. A final hearing in the Supreme Court in connection with the dispute began earlier this week.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained his guns on the Congress after party leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till after the 2019 general elections. The Congress has said the views by Sibal, who represents the Sunni Waqf Board in the case in the Supreme Court, were his own.



Sharma told Moneycontrol that the BJP is running out of time to convince voters and has thus resorted to giving the election a communal flavour.


“We want to raise issues about the state of the economy which is deteriorating," Sharma told Moneycontrol "If we take Human Development Index, Gujarat ranks 11th. If we take spending on education, the state is at 27th position. And in daily wages it ranks third from the bottom. These are the issues which want to highlight in this election."



Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 9 and 14, while counting will take place on December 18.


The Congress is looking to reap the benefits of anti-incumbency, given that the BJP has been in power for the better part of two decades.



Anand Sharma feels that the state is facing major job crisis and unemployment is a big issue. The former Union minister added that the Congress and the people of Gujarat want an answer about the decline in GDP after GST and demonetisation. He said that people are struggling for basic amenities.


The Congress has pitched for granting Gujarat farmers a loan waiver on the lines of similar sops in election-bound states.

tags #Business #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.