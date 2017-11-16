Gujarat assembly elections 2017: BJP looks at tribal votes to recover from Patidar setback

In November last year, BJP President Amit Shah was in Surat to address a meeting when it was disrupted. The meeting made news because a handful of youth from the Patidar community flung chairs at the venue.

“What went unnoticed that day was that Shah drove an hour west after that to the town of Vyara in Tapi district. Here, he addressed thousands of BJP workers, most of whom were from Scheduled Tribes. This was significant because it is a shift in Gujarat politics. The BJP now wants to pull tribals away from the Congress,” said tribal activist Romel Sutariya.

A BJP leader from South Gujarat, when asked if the ruling party was worried about losing support among the influential Patidars after Hardik Patel’s agitation, said, “It is true that some Patidars will break away from us.

They won’t desert us completely but it would not be wise to underestimate the agitation’s effect. We will certainly lose some of the Patel vote but we are confident of making up the deficit.”

The reason the BJP is feeling confident, despite the tide of Patidar resentment, is that the saffron party plans to expand its footprint in the tribal belt of South Gujarat. Scheduled Tribes such as Bhils, Vasavas and Gamits make up around 14% of Gujarat’s population. This is a section of society too large for any political party to ignore.